Letter, 3/25: Fortenberry vote helps response
Thank you to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for voting for H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This is a positive response to help all of us get through this pandemic.

It may be a first step, but I am pleased that our local community leaders have worked faithfully to assure that we get clear and accurate information. I am thankful for the steps taken to lessen the impact on poor and food insecure children and families in our community.

We are all one community. Helping our neighbor is something all of us can do to support each other at this uncertain time.

Timothy F. Shaw, Lincoln

