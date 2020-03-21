Letter, 3/22: Fortenberry shouldn't listen to Trump

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, I really appreciated being contacted to participate in your town hall call.

When President Trump took office in 2017, the White House’s National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense survived the transition intact. Its mission was established after the Ebola epidemic of 2014: to do everything possible within the vast powers and resources of the U.S. government to prepare for the next disease outbreak and prevent it from becoming an epidemic or pandemic.

One year later, the White House dissolved the office, leaving the country less prepared for pandemics like COVID-19.

Your continued blind support of this president is puzzling to say the least. Our president is a science denier, which is causing havoc with our planet and is now causing havoc in a national life-or-death health emergency.

It was refreshing to have Chancellor Jeffrey Gold on the call to debunk Trump’s myths (“the virus will go away when it warms up;” “the virus is a hoax”).

At the very least, Congressman, stop repeating Trump’s idiotic nonsense, especially now with a national health crisis on our hands.