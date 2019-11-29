Letter, 11/30: Fortenberry should demand information
Letter, 11/30: Fortenberry should demand information

Fortenberry town hall 2

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks at a town hall meeting earlier this year at Lincoln North Star High School.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

On Oct. 31, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry voted against public impeachment hearings. Had his vote prevailed, the "smoking gun" of President Trump's July 25 phone call still would be lying in public view without explanation.

Fortunately, public hearings were held, enabling citizens to see more fully the breadth of the campaign to pressure the Ukrainian government in furtherance of the president's personal political agenda, even at the cost of compromising American foreign policy objectives and national interests.

However, the full picture is not yet seen because the president continues to defy subpoenas for documents and prevent testimony by his senior staff implicated in this matter.

It now seems that the American public will see all relevant documents and testimony only if House Republicans insist on an end to the president's obstruction or if the House impeaches the president and forces a trial in the Senate for which all evidence surely would be required.

I know that it goes against Fortenberry's grain and perhaps his personal interest to defy the president and Republican leadership, but the determination as to whether or not President Trump committed acts that merit his removal from office should not be made without all material evidence.

We have heard from many brave public servants, who have endured attacks for testifying, but Fortenberry and all American citizens should have all evidence. I ask Rep. Fortenberry to call on the president to make available all evidence for full deliberation of this matter.

Stephen Reichenbach, Lincoln

