Our congressional representative, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, has recently decided to co-sponsor the USE It Act (for research and development of carbon capture projects) and the Challenges and Prizes for Climate Act of 2019.
These are two among many bipartisan actions he has taken: He was the primary sponsor of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, he backed the Land and Water Conservation Fund and is also co-sponsor on two bills to promote wind and solar energy development.
For these actions, I am grateful and send a giant “thank you” to the congressman.
With the polar ice caps melting faster than predicted by climate scientists, and devastating extreme weather events occurring more and more frequently in Nebraska and in so many various places around the planet, I urge all of our legislators to take even bolder steps to tackle the climate crisis head-on to further our environmental security and to protect the future of wildlife and human life.
Carrie Smith, Lincoln
Volunteer, Lincoln Citizens’ Climate Lobby