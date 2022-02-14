 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fortenberry in D.C. too long

I recently saw Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attack ad on Sen. Mike Flood claiming Flood supports taxpayer benefits for illegal immigration and picturing him with Joe Biden. Thankfully, I did my own research on the bill Fortenberry was criticizing and was surprised to find in reality it was a pro-life bill supported by the Nebraska Catholic Conference and Nebraska Right to Life.

If Congressman Fortenberry is lying to Nebraska voters about Senator Flood, it does not surprise me that he is also being indicted for lying to law enforcement. Maybe these cheap political tricks are something you get away with in Washington, but I for one don’t think the voters of the First Congressional District are oblivious enough to fall for it. Eighteen years in D.C. is a long time. It seems to me it’s time for Fortenberry to come home and relearn some Nebraska values.

Tom Nesbitt, Lincoln

