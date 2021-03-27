Letter: Fortenberry helped Lied Center

University performing arts centers like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Lied Center serve as an important source of our community’s economic and social well-being. Our theater attracts audiences from across our region, filling restaurants, hotels and other establishments while providing culture and arts through entertainment.

Like all performing arts venues, however, the Lied Center has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, Congress recognized these challenges by including the Shuttered Venue Operator Grants program in last year’s COVID relief package.

Unfortunately, early guidance from the Small Business Administration indicated performing arts centers would be blocked from accessing the program if owned by a university that receives more than 10% of gross revenue from the federal government.

The Lied Center itself operates with very limited federal and state funds. In fact, we were previously shut out of the Paycheck Protection Program due to our location on the UNL campus.