We are writing to thank Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for cosponsoring the bipartisan Global Nutrition Resolutions (H.R. 189), which will help strengthen the United States’ commitment to global maternal and child nutrition.
We urge our senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, to cosponsor the Senate version, S.R. 260.
Thanks in part to U.S. leadership, the world has made significant progress in improving maternal and child nutrition: In the past 30 years, world poverty and hunger rates have been reduced nearly by half. But we still have a long way to go; one in four of the world’s children suffer stunting of their physical or cognitive development by malnutrition.
Based on our Christian faith, we believe that we are called to stand alongside the world’s poor and hungry.
Peggy Hall and Tim Shaw, Lincoln