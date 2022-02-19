 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fortenberry attacks wrong

I am appalled at Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attacks on his challenger Mike Flood. I think the man should look in the mirror and clean up his own act before bashing his competition, considering the federal indictment against him.

I am a firm believer in term limits, just like we have here in the great state of Nebraska, on our governor and state senators.

There should be term limits on the people that go to Washington. Put an end to the career politicians by sending new people to Washington who would reach across the aisle and work more closely with one another — for the good of the people and not just their party.

Rodger Pracheil, York

Judge denies Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry's push to move trial

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks on Capitol Hill on March 27, 2019, in Washington D.C.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press file photo
