Letter: Fortenberry asks deceptive question

Along with thousands of Nebraska residents, I recently received an email from Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. It asked the following question: “Should the IRS be allowed to see the amount of money going through your bank and credit union accounts?” I had the option of answering yes or no and submitting additional thoughts.

Fortenberry should be ashamed for asking such a deceptively phrased question. The issue before Congress is how to collect the billions owed to the government by tax cheaters. Like most people, my taxes are deducted from my paycheck by my employer and paid directly to the IRS. I don’t have a chance to cheat on my taxes.

The people who would be affected by this effort are the ultra-wealthy who get most of their income in capital gains, dividends and rents. Fortenberry’s question makes this sound like an unprecedented intrusion on ordinary people, when in fact, it’s an effort to protect working people from having to pay more in taxes to make up for the failure of rich people to pay their fair share.

John Bender, Lincoln

