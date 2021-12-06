Letter: Former rival relishes season

Even though there is no longer a rivalry between the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers, it still feels good to rub it in when the Huskers are so awful despite Coach Scott Frost firing his his assistant offensive coaching staff.

The fact that he is an alum should be no reason to retain him. NU made the jump to the Big Ten, and that is the biggest problem. It’s time to realize that NU football will never be the same. Huskers and their fans are still trying to catch a dream -- not happening.