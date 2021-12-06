 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Former rival relishes season
0 Comments

Letter: Former rival relishes season

  • 0
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26

Nebraska coach Scott Frost greets injured Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez for Senior Day on Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Even though there is no longer a rivalry between the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers, it still feels good to rub it in when the Huskers are so awful despite Coach Scott Frost firing his his assistant offensive coaching staff.

Instead of retaining Frost at a reduced salary, he should have been fired.

The fact that he is an alum should be no reason to retain him. NU made the jump to the Big Ten, and that is the biggest problem. It’s time to realize that NU football will never be the same. Huskers and their fans are still trying to catch a dream -- not happening.

Kal Zeppelin, Broomfield, Colorado

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame
Letters

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame

  • Updated

Recently, Don Walton credited Fox News with the inability of the Democratic Party to win a statewide office ("Fox News has had major impact on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News