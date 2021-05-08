Letter: Fordham game a travesty

I am a proud graduate of Fordham University. And while I take pride in Fordham’s Patriot League-level football team, what in the world is going on here?

First, we get word that Nebraska attempted to back out of their scheduled game with Oklahoma, and now we get word that Nebraska has added Fordham to their upcoming home schedule. Is this how Nebraska is going to achieve a winning season -- by beating up on cupcakes like Fordham?

Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos and Coach Scott Frost should be so proud of themselves! Why not schedule Wesleyan and Doane? Wow, the Huskers could wind up with 10 victories! Unbelievable! Where is the Husker pride?

I hope everyone is really satisfied beating up the likes of Fordham. And heaven help Moos and Frost if they dare stumble against Fordham.

Richard Hormel, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0