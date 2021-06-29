Letter: Follow the law on fireworks

Ok, let's start here: Fireworks are either legal or illegal depending on the time of the year.

To those of you who insist on shooting them off anytime as if it is your right and nobody else matters, shame on you. You scare pets and send veterans such as myself scrambling for cover!

To the police department, I love the job you do. However, if you think for a moment that giving these people a wag of the finger and telling them "no" is going to stop them, you are living in a dream world.

Enforce the law -- pure and simple. It's against the law to fire these off anytime except for July 3 and July 4. Do us all a favor and follow the law.

Richard Hawkins, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0