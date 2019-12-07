Letter, 12/8: Focus on solutions, not the fight
Letter, 12/8: Focus on solutions, not the fight

Wind Power Wyoming

A wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. Bigger, more efficient equipment will allow a western U.S. electric utility to redevelop an aging Wyoming wind farm with far fewer turbines while generating the same amount of power. Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp plans to replace 68 wind turbines at the Foote Creek I wind farm with 13 turbines over the next year.

 Matt Young, Associated Press

Wouldn't it be great if we focused more on solving really important issues instead of just saying, "I'm right, and you're wrong," and in the process getting nothing accomplished?

It is more and more obvious that we need to develop renewable sources of energy -- wind and solar. They are cleaner and safer. Plus, they will provide us with many needed new jobs.

Also, we can no longer afford to keep developing deadlier and deadlier weapons of mass destruction. Instead, let's focus on solving problems and living more in harmony wit the environment -- and with each other. It just makes sense.

Jim Anderson, Lincoln

