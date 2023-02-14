As a physician in our state, I’m concerned about child welfare. And as a father of a child in Lincoln Public Schools, I see a number of issues where public policy could make an impact helping children in our state. Children at drag shows falls pretty low on that list of needs.

Sen. Dave Murman introduced a bill to keep minors from drag shows. Meanwhile, the Office of the Inspector General for child welfare has a report that notes several issues with care for children who are wards of the state.

Two children died last year, not to mention the over 180 cases of abuse and neglect children in state programs faced. Murman may find it more productive to read the OIG report, support the office's work and find ways to focus policy efforts to help these kids.

Food insecurity affects 15% of Nebraska’s children. Nationally, there were 51 school shootings in 2022, and my child in LPS has regular active shooter drills. Nutritional services, security at schools, social workers and psychiatric care for children -- these too might be areas to focus public policy efforts.

Instead, we have a bill about the dangers of drag shows. Perhaps we shouldn’t fan flames of bigotry and instead work on ways to actually benefit children. The Legislature needs to refocus on real issues. Kids in our state need their help, and we should demand better from our representatives.

Jonathan Henning, Lincoln