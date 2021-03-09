Letter: Focus on fixing roads we have

I find it amazing that I am having to pay a $74 wheel tax on a car that would at best be maybe be $350 worth of scrap. It still gets me around.

The wheel tax was supposed to fix Lincoln roads. Now we are paying an additional sales tax to fix the roads. I find it curious that with the money coming in, few, if any, roads are being fixed. South 48th Street is a good example.

No money taken in should go to new construction until the existing infrastructure is fixed. The sole purpose of the new tax was supposed to be applied for fixing what we have. New development is on their own costs.

I can't see paying the cost of pavement in new development when an ambulance is bouncing on potholes going up 48th Street with a person's life bouncing in the balance.

Dale Fink, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0