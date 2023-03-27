Recently I received a flyer from Suzanne Geist's mayoral campaign with the heading, “This is Leirion’s Lincoln.”

The flyer said the number of shootings is up in Lincoln. The irony of supposed “concern” over the number of shootings in Lincoln and the conflicting message of many that the Second Amendment gives everyone the “right to keep and bear arms," is paradoxical at best. LB77, supported by Geist, would let me carry a concealed handgun without a permit, but I won’t shoot that handgun?

The flyer said reports of stolen cars have reached 23-year high in Lincoln, and "LPD: Car thefts and break-ins on the rise." The headline about stolen cars is taken from a Dec. 15 Journal Star article by Andrew Wegley. Why not quote the important paragraph -- “... nearly 70% of cars stolen in Lincoln this year had been left unlocked, according to the data, and the keys had been left inside the vehicle 54% of the time. Approximately 20% of stolen cars were left running?”

With guns, people have rights; with cars, it’s the mayor’s fault that someone left their keys in their unlocked, running car?

I, too, am concerned by any crime in our city. Unfortunately, following Geist's negative and biased ads gives me little confidence that she will do any better. It would be nice to hear some positive ideas to help improve gun violence and car thefts in Lincoln.

Joe Shandera, Lincoln