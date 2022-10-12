 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flowerday works for kids

As a mom, I support Sean Flowerday for reelection as Lancaster County commissioner. I know Sean well, and his commitment to supporting young people is clear to me.

Sean worked for years protecting kids while working with Pathfinder Support Services.

As a commissioner, Sean has supported education for new parents, expansion of preschool programs and mental health services for youth.

At the same time, he championed increased funding for our sheriff's office to keep our communities safe.

Sean is committed to making the future citizens of Lancaster County healthy and successful. Vote for County Commissioner Sean Flowerday so that he can keep working for our kids.

Ann Ames, Lincoln

