Letter: Flowerday knows small business

As a small business owner, I know how hard it has been to make it through the last few years. My bakery, Goldenrod Pastries, has had to "pivot" and then pivot again.

That's why I’m thankful to local leaders like County Commissioner Sean Flowerday who made tough choices to keep our community safe and healthy and to help small businesses recover. Sean made sure that small businesses got relief as a part of the city and county plan to use emergency funding.

Local businesses are part of what bring our community to life; our efforts are what bring character and vibrancy to our neighborhoods.

Sean Flowerday understands this, and stood up for small businesses in Lancaster County. I’m voting for Commissioner Flowerday for reelection.

Angela Garbacz, Lincoln

