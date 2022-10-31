Letter: Flowerday is for families

With everything going on in the world and an election coming up, I find myself thinking about my young son. What kind of community do I want my little boy to live in? What kind of opportunities do I want him to have right here at home in Lancaster County?

When I think of it that way, Sean Flowerday is the obvious choice for County Commissioner.

Sean has worked hard for the things that matter to our daily lives, now and in the future. He has invested in public safety and put more law enforcement on the road to help keep our community safe. Check. He supports kids with things like funding for afterschool programs. Check. He has worked to protect the environment for future generations. Check.

He even fought for funding for the Lincoln Children's Zoo, my son’s favorite place. Double check!

I've volunteered my time to support Sean Flowerday for election this fall because he cares about this community and those in it. He's the right choice for my family.

Brigid Duncan, Lincoln