Letter: Flowerday focused on health care

I have spent my career working in the healthcare field at the intersection of physical and behavioral health. I help people manage life changes and maintain their quality of life while coping with chronic health conditions.

I’m grateful for local leaders like County Commissioner Sean Flowerday, who understand the complexity of public health needs. From expanding mental health services for youth to promoting access to vaccinations to putting more nurses to work in our county, Sean has always advocated for health care in our community.

Protecting access to health care, and the ability for people to get the healthcare they need when they need it, is my No. 1 issue.

That’s why I’m voting for County Commissioner Sean Flowerday for reelection, and I urge all other residents of Lancaster County to do so, too.

Molly Burns, Lincoln