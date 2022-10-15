 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flowerday cares about environment

As a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I support Sean Flowerday for re-election as county commissioner. His experience and record are clear: Sean supports protecting our environment for future generations.

Climate change is the No. 1 issue for me and other young people I know.

We all deserve a healthy environment, safe water to drink and clean air. Action on the local level is vital to protecting our natural resources.

Flowerday has been a leader on climate change, advocating for green energy, a new water source for Lincoln and efforts to reduce pollution.

Flowerday gets my vote for being smart about our environment, I hope you vote for him too.

Charlie Levy, Lincoln

