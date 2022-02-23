 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flood vote was pro-life

Flood endorsement

Both Gov. Pete Ricketts (left) and his predecessor, former Gov. Dave Heineman (right), announced Friday that they were endorsing Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk over embattled Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in this year's Republican primary.

 Martha Stoddard, Omaha World-Herald

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has misstated Sen. Mike Flood’s vote in the Legislature cast years ago, alleging that he voted for providing illegal immigrants (or “people” as I like to call them) with health insurance.

This “health insurance” was actually a small expenditure to provide prenatal care to immigrant mothers (not all were here illegally). Setting aside the humanitarian element of such prenatal care, these children will be born as United States citizens under the 14th Amendment, and we will be financially responsible for the health care of these children, which may be more costly if they are born with health problems as a result of insufficient prenatal care.

This prenatal care has likely saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care over the years, maybe more. If Flood’s vote for this program is being touted as not being “pro-life,” then I don’t know what is. Additionally, there were 29 other votes for that expenditure (it was a veto override vote).

Fortenberry’s misstatement is not new, however. He ran a similar campaign against Curt Bromm 18 years ago and spun a negative message to criticize Bromm for his work supporting programs to help and care for young, unwed mothers in Bromm's community. Again, if that is not considered pro-life, what is?

Neal P. Nelson, Lincoln

