 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Flood takes business approach

  • 0

As a business owner, I want a representative in Congress who understands growth. Mike Flood is a business leader, community leader and a legislative expert who knows how to materialize growth in the state. During his time in the Nebraska Legislature, he helped pass the two largest tax cuts in Nebraska history, introduced legislation to grow our workforce and helped cut regulation.

Flood doesn’t approach these issues from a government background but rather a business one. He started his first business when he was 24 years old and has been making a payroll ever since. That is the kind of leadership we need in Congress, someone who has real-world experience who knows the impact of government policy firsthand.

The largest issues currently facing our state are workforce shortages and population decline. Mike Flood understands and has experience with these issues, and he’s the person to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in Congress. I proudly support him on May 10 in the Republican primary and June 28 in the general special election.

People are also reading…

David Chapin, Lincoln

Mike Flood

Flood

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Herbster would bring change

Letter: Herbster would bring change

While I disagree with many of Charles Herbster’s policy positions, I will be voting for him in the primary. This is because it is not the poli…

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Since the story broke about gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster allegedly groping a Republican state senator and seven other women (April…

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Is anyone else in the Republican Party confused at the outcry of disdain for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster now that he has been acc…

Letter: No candidate a good bet

Letter: No candidate a good bet

I am dissatisfied with the top three Republican candidates for governor. There is Charles Herbster who is proud to be endorsed by Donald Trump…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News