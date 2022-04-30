Letter: Flood takes business approach

As a business owner, I want a representative in Congress who understands growth. Mike Flood is a business leader, community leader and a legislative expert who knows how to materialize growth in the state. During his time in the Nebraska Legislature, he helped pass the two largest tax cuts in Nebraska history, introduced legislation to grow our workforce and helped cut regulation.

Flood doesn’t approach these issues from a government background but rather a business one. He started his first business when he was 24 years old and has been making a payroll ever since. That is the kind of leadership we need in Congress, someone who has real-world experience who knows the impact of government policy firsthand.

The largest issues currently facing our state are workforce shortages and population decline. Mike Flood understands and has experience with these issues, and he’s the person to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in Congress. I proudly support him on May 10 in the Republican primary and June 28 in the general special election.

David Chapin, Lincoln

