On Purple Heart Day, which was Aug. 7, we noted that the Major Richard Star Act, which gives full disability retirement pay to 50,000 severely combat-injured, is the most cosponsored bill in Congress. But not by Reps. Adrian Smith and Mike Flood.

Smith and Flood have not cosponsored the Star Act. Why? They cosponsor plenty of other bills.

On July 14, they cosponsored H.R. 4563, for “improving the effectiveness of military voting programs” (per Congress.com). This year alone, Flood cosponsored 79 other bills and Smith 86 bills. But not the Star Act.

Nebraska has 127,730 veterans, and Flood and Smith want those votes. Yet they ignore the 212 combat-injured Nebraskans who need the Star Act.

We are talking about Purple Hearts, amputees, broken bodies.

Nebraskans don’t pay-punish their combat injured. Smith and Flood should cosponsor the Star Act.

Mark Anich, Omaha