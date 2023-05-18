Reps. Adrian Smith and Mike Flood seem to be ignoring our combat disabled.

In January, only one of Nebraska’s five-person, all-GOP congressional contingent -- Rep. Don Bacon -- had cosponsored the Major Richard Star Act (H.R.1282 and S.344) which gives concurrent receipt of both years-served and disability pay to 50,000 combat disabled, 212 of whom are Nebraskans.

We reminded the four other Republicans that in 2004, it was a GOP House, Senate and president who gave the first concurrent receipt, at 80% more cost, to 90% more regular retirees, and that Republicans now balking at cosponsoring the same for our combat-injured career members seems hypocritical.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts have since cosponsored the Star Act, leaving only Smith and Flood, who this year have each respectively cosponsored 56 and 38 other bills, but have yet to give our combat injured the justice Republicans already gave to a half a million who initially retired healthy. Cornhuskers do not saddle thrift on the broken backs of our war injured.

Flood and Smith should cosponsor the Major Richard Star Act today.

Mark D. Anich, Omaha, veteran U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy