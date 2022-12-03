Letter: Flood showing true colors

Rep. Mike Flood’s recent press release about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement was petty, rude and juvenile. “Dr. Fauci took the podium in the White House press room today for one last time. He used the opportunity to belittle Americans, painting some as pushers of ‘disinformation,’” he said. “The once apolitical medical professional transformed himself over the course of the coronavirus pandemic into a hero of cable news liberals and foe of freedom lovers.”