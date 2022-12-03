 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Flood showing true colors

  • 0

Rep. Mike Flood’s recent press release about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement was petty, rude and juvenile. “Dr. Fauci took the podium in the White House press room today for one last time. He used the opportunity to belittle Americans, painting some as pushers of ‘disinformation,’” he said. “The once apolitical medical professional transformed himself over the course of the coronavirus pandemic into a hero of cable news liberals and foe of freedom lovers.”

Flood is really showing us who he is. Petty, rude and juvenile. In my opinion, Dr. Fauci dealt with a problem that was unprecedented in our lifetime, uncharted territory and should be lauded for his service to our country. Flood's press release served no good purpose.

Scott Kerns, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to trim our taxes

Letter: Time to trim our taxes

If the federal government made Tax Freedom Day – the point in the year one has paid off his or her federal, state and local tax obligation – a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News