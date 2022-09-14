Letter: Flood should back resolution

Our new representative in Congress, Mike Flood, is encountering a number of major issues in his new job. He made a recent trip to our southern border to see for himself what immigration problems look like and what human suffering is involved.

Another problem receiving far less attention, but involving perhaps even more human suffering, is the U. S.-supported, Saudi-led bombing and blockade of Yemen.

We need to restore congressional authority over when our country goes to war and Flood can help with that. The United States is now supporting Saudi Arabia in blockading and bombing the small country of Yemen. Fortunately there has been a truce since April 2, so Yemen has experienced much needed relief from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

In order to assure that relief for the Yemenis continues, I urge Flood to co-sponsor and publicly support HJ Resolution 87, a Yemen War Powers Resolution that has been introduced in both House and Senate with strong bi-partisan support.

Jean Eden, Lincoln