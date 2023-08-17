Does he believe law-abiding Nebraskans should be able to own automatic weapons, hand grenades and stinger missiles? I certainly hope not, in which case he does support infringing the rights of law-abiding Nebraskans.

The issue isn't whether people can own guns; it's about which weapons individuals can own. There are already some restrictions in place. We should at least be able to talk about whether additional restrictions would be helpful. Shutting down the discussion with "I don't want to infringe anyone's rights" is not helpful.