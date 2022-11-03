Letter: Flood ready to think big

Rep. Mike Flood’s opponent has said reproductive rights is her No. 1 issue. Those policies will be determined by the states.

In Washington we need big thinkers to decide on matters that affect all Americans; those willing to consider long term consequences. We know the top issues: inflation, energy, crime and border insecurity. Representative Flood has already built trusting relationships across the aisle to get things done.

He also has ideas for Lincoln and Nebraska: how Pinnacle Bank Arena might expand to become a convention center; a Department of Agriculture research center at Nebraska Innovation Campus; limiting regulations that affect farmers and ranchers.

Your vote for Mike on Nov. 8 will assure progress for America and for Nebraska.

Carlene Schrag, Lincoln