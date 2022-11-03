 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Flood ready to think big

  • 0

Rep. Mike Flood’s opponent has said reproductive rights is her No. 1 issue. Those policies will be determined by the states.

In Washington we need big thinkers to decide on matters that affect all Americans; those willing to consider long term consequences. We know the top issues: inflation, energy, crime and border insecurity. Representative Flood has already built trusting relationships across the aisle to get things done.

He also has ideas for Lincoln and Nebraska: how Pinnacle Bank Arena might expand to become a convention center; a Department of Agriculture research center at Nebraska Innovation Campus; limiting regulations that affect farmers and ranchers.

Your vote for Mike on Nov. 8 will assure progress for America and for Nebraska.

Carlene Schrag, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: Speak up for democracy

Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be vot…

Letter: Single issue driving vote

Letter: Single issue driving vote

My vote in 2022 is based on one thing, abortion rights. I cannot conceive of voting for a candidate or a party that is willing to turn back ti…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News