Letter: Flood on wrong side of history

Pelosi Nebraska

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mike Flood during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

 Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Rep. Mike Flood recently voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which states marriage is considered valid under federal law if it was legal in the state where it was performed.

This, in essence, legalizes same-sex marriages via law, not via a Supreme Court ruling. Forty-seven House Republicans voted for the bill alongside all Democrats. That seems like bipartisan representation and support on a particular issue.

We need our congressional members to work together; it is a tenet of their responsibilities. Our country is at a crossroads, and, in general, it is critical we find common ground and learn how to solve problems together.

We need less party politics and more collaboration. It is time we as the citizens of Nebraska’s 1st congressional district hold our representatives accountable to do their jobs.

On this particular issue Flood is on the wrong side of history! I will be closing watching Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to see how they vote on this issue as well.

Kara Bunde-Dunn, Lincoln

