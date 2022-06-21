 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flood offers brighter future

ELN Mike Flood 5.10

Mike Flood speaks to his supporters after claiming the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District during an election night party at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln on Tuesday. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

As a young professional living and working in Lincoln, I am concerned about the outcome of the upcoming special congressional election on June 28 and the impact it will have on the future for young Nebraskans. We face significant challenges over the next decade, including inflation, workforce development and population decline and housing and infrastructure needs.

Having grown up in both Norfolk and Lincoln, I have seen firsthand that Mike Flood is a proven leader with the skills and experience necessary to overcome these challenges as our next congressman. As a young entrepreneur, Flood built a broadcasting business in Northeast Nebraska and now employs hundreds across the state. As speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, Flood helped pass the then-largest tax relief package in state history. As a state senator and business leader, he has also led efforts to expand economic development opportunities, access to childcare and other services, and infrastructure improvements across the 1st District.

Mike Flood has proven he is a leader who can build coalitions to accomplish meaningful and positive change in the lives of young Nebraskans. I am confident that he will continue to do so as our next congressman, and I am proud to support Mike in the upcoming special election on June 28.

John F. Zimmer V, Lincoln

