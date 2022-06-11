 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flood misplaces the blame

Mike Flood, Republican candidate for congress in District 1, speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff on Wednesday at the GOP state headquarters in Lincoln. 

Congressional candidate Mike Flood knoweth not what he talks about. He blames President Biden and Nancy Polosi for everything. Actually it’s the Republicans who for years, thanks to Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s obstruction, kept our country from moving forward.

Yes, gasoline is high but it's Biden’s fault. Blame the oil companies for not making right choices, greed and the Ukraine war. This in turn makes the delivery of goods higher. This is not a U.S. problem but a world problem. Do oil companies really need $9.1 billion in profit while the world struggles or CEOs are getting millions in pay and bonuses?

Flood says approval of the Keystone XL pipeline would secure the nation’s energy future. There is already an oil pipeline from Alberta to Texas. The Keystone XL is an alternative route that joins the existing one in Nebraska, so it is not needed.

Since the luncheon featuring McCarthy was closed to media, doesn’t that make you wonder what other untruths were being told?

We need to send Patty Pansing Brooks to represent us in Washington, D.C. She will be a voice for all people in all parts of the district.

Remember this special election is June 28.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln

