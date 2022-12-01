Letter: Flood hardly a medical expert

Oh my, I am delighted to have such a noted medical authority representing Nebraska Congressional District 1. Citizens can breathe a sigh of relief that Dr. Mike Flood is on the job.

Flood’s recent comments in which he offered a farewell message to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is retiring as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, reveal much about Dr. Flood’s medical knowledge.

In part, Flood said that Fauci made himself the darling of liberal cable news and promoted his own image as opposed to offering sound science.

I wonder, other than feeding his political base, what scientific evidence Dr. Flood offers to make such claims. Let’s see here, Dr. Fauci has been a medical adviser to seven different presidents. Fauci has been credited with saving millions of lives relative to his work on the Health Plan for AIDS. He has been recognized globally for his research on pathogens and treatment of immune-resistant infectious disease. Currently, Fauci is regarded as ninth out of 3.3 million authors in the field of immunology by the number of citations to his work.

But, as the old adage says, the doctor knows best. Thanks Dr. Flood for speaking out. On second thought, maybe we should seek a different doctor!

Tom Walsh, Lincoln