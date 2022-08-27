 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flood fails to help Nebraskans

ELN Patty Pansing Brooks party, 6.28

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters on Tuesday at her election night party at Alchemy Aqua Vitae in Lincoln. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska’s voters should be aware that Rep. Mike Flood has cast extremist votes during his brief time in Congress. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, and Justice Clarence Thomas’ Dobbs opinion predicted contraception and gay marriage are next. Flood voted no on on these bills:

1. Right to Contraception Act. Protects against state prohibition of sale or prescription of contraceptives.

2. Respect for Marriage Act. Requires recognition of same-sex and interracial marriage.

3. Women’s Health Protection Act. Codifies federal right to abortion.

4. Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. Safeguards women who travel to seek abortion where abortion is legal.

5. Active Shooter Alert Act. Creates national system for sending Amber-style alerts during an active shooter emergency.

6. Assault Weapons Ban. Prohibits importing, selling, manufacturing or transferring semi-automatic assault weapons; it grandfathers continued  possession and compensates individuals who surrender a semi-automatic weapon.

7. Big Cat Public Safety Act. Prohibits possession or exhibition of lions, tigers, other big cats.

8. Continental Divide Trail Completion Act. Requires completion of National Scenic Trail as a continuous route between United States borders with Canada and Mexico.

9. South Asian Heart Research Act. Authorizes support of heart disease research among communities disproportionately affected.

10. National Apprenticeship Act. Expands apprenticeship system to include youth.

11. Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Act. Appropriates 2023 funds.

12. Susan Muffley Act. Restores Delphi workers’ vested pension benefits that were lost in General Motors' bankruptcy.

13. Inflation Reduction Act. Passes clean energy and climate reform, lowers drug costs, reduces federal deficit $300 billion by imposing 15% minimum tax on corporations’ income above $1 billion and 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

Nebraska deserves better congressional representation: Patty Pansing Brooks!

Earl Scudder, Lincoln

