I was very disappointed in the media show put on by Rep. Mike Flood in front of the downtown Post Office recently. While asking the postmaster to "come out of the building" Flood already knew that the U.S. Postal Service in Washington, D.C., had said it was not interested in moving.

It was, or should have been, clear to Congressman Flood that the decision point was not the postmaster. Surely Flood would not expect a station manager at one of his radio stations to meet with someone to "discuss" a decision that was already made.

So why was Congressman Flood trying to have a meeting with someone not involved in the decision? Because he would not be able to "hastily call a press conference" in Washington, and be able to gin up his constituency? Instead, Congressman Flood decided to make it appear that the local postmaster, who was very likely told to not get involved, was somehow stonewalling him.

Flood would be better served contacting the people who are making decisions and not trying to involve someone who simply wants to insure Lincoln citizens and businesses get timely service. Wisely, the local postmaster did not take the bait and allow himself to be drawn into the fray. If Congressman Flood really wants to get the Post Office moved he might try contacting the decision makers.

Doug Emery, Lincoln