Letter: Flood comments not helpful

I am writing to express my disappointment in Mike Flood’s announcement that he is going to challenge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st District congressional seat in the upcoming Republican primary.

His announcement wasn't focused on the real issues that confront the district today.

Instead he strung together an impressive list of sound bites aimed at burnishing his credentials pleasing to the party of Trump. To wit:

* “Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are using the House of Representatives to ram through a radical socialist agenda that would destroy the country we love.”

* “With just a razor-thin majority, (Democrats) have claimed a mandate to pass trillions of dollars in big-government giveaways, raise our taxes, grow government power, seize control of our elections, and wage partisan witch hunts that are tearing our country apart.”

* “Biden is an inept president," Flood said, adding that the nation's enemies are "emboldened every day by the weakness they see ...”

* Flood said he "would take the fight to the radical socialists in Congress who threaten our values and our way of life” and “This is a race we have to win to save America."