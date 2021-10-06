Letter: Flip-flopping on withdrawal

Quoting Sen. Deb Fischer from the Sept. 30 Journal Star: "It was not a bold decision; it was a wrong decision by this president,” concerning withdrawing from Afghanistan. "The president disregards the advice of his top generals,” Fischer told Bret Baier during an interview on Fox News “America’s newsroom.”

Where was she and her fellow Republicans when President Trump announced complete withdrawal of all troops, a decision Biden later had the distasteful task of following through on.

Another example of Republican legislators talking out of both sides of their mouths.

Dennis Kramer, Lincoln

