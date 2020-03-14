Letter, 3/15: Fix property taxes; keep folks here

LB974, the bill to reduce property taxes, is near the goal line and needs to pass. How bad are Nebraska's property taxes? Two good friends have moved to Texas in the last four months, both citing Nebraska’s tax situation.

Dan Grothe told me: "Nebraska really needs to do something ... to keep the people that grew up and raised families here. People will move away from Nebraska so that they can afford to retire. In Texas, we can retire with a little extra money in our pockets as an added bonus.”

Brad Buschow: “Property tax levies on near million-dollar homes in my area are only 61% of my former Sarpy County levy (tax cost is 1.4% vs. 2.29% of assessed value) in my Fort Worth suburb of Cleburne. The Homestead Act in Texas exempts some of a home's value and applies to all homeowners, not just older folks with lower incomes like in Nebraska. Texas has no state income tax, and I have no wheel tax. I only pay $200 to register my car, regardless of the value or car type.”

When I ask, I've found that the strong majority of Nebraskans are not OK with our high tax rates.