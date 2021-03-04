Letter: Fischer won't refute Trump's Big Lie

I called both the Lincoln and Washington, D.C., offices of Sen. Deb Fischer, and I asked a simple question of the staff people who answered the phone: “Does Senator Fischer believe that Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election?”

The only response I got from both offices was: “She certified the election of Joe Biden.” So then I asked, “If he didn’t ‘lose’ the election, did Donald Trump ‘win’ the Nov. 3 election?” Their response, “Senator Fischer certified the election of Joe Biden.” Frustrated, I then asked, “Isn’t this really just ‘silly’ talk?” And their answer, “She certified the election.”

Their “she certified the election” was definitely not an answer to my questions. They try to substitute their rote mantra for the truth about the election, but it’s a promotion of the “Big Lie” which declares the election was a fraud and that Donald Trump won ... in a landslide!

There is no evidence whatsoever that the Big Lie is true, but Sen. Fischer and other Republicans keep promoting it as if it were.

Growing up, my parents told me that lying was wrong and lying always had severe consequences. Were my parents lying about lying all those years ago?