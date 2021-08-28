 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fischer took good first step
0 Comments

Letter: Fischer took good first step

  • 0
Federal Legislative Summit

 Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (left) and Sen. Ben Sasse (right) listen as Sen. Deb Fischer speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit on Thursday at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

A big thank you to Sen. Deb Fischer, who joined with a bipartisan group of senators to get the infrastructure bill passed Aug. 10. Once this bill is passed in the House, states will get funds to improve and fix roads, bridges and the electrical grid among other things.

Besides fixing long-term problems, it will also put Americans to work. The package also includes more than $150 billion in funding earmarked for a transition to clean energy, more electric vehicles, green jobs and building communities that are resilient and are prepared for extreme weather.

While the infrastructure bill is necessary on many levels, it is not wide-reaching enough to address climate change at the speed we need for a livable planet. A price on carbon is essential to cut greenhouse gas emissions. It can make polluters pay the true cost of fossil fuels and give the money raised back to households.

Fareed Zakaria in a column published Aug. 12 in the Journal Star, supported a carbon tax/price, “... so that everything that emits greenhouse gases becomes more expensive and everything that’s clean becomes more affordable.”

Thanks to Senator Fischer for being one of 19 Republican senators who got the infrastructure bill passed. She needs to take further steps and support a price on carbon as the best first step toward lowering emissions quickly enough to make a difference.

Terry Langan, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Concert was a bad idea
Letters

Letter: Concert was a bad idea

  • Updated

As an alumnus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ('71) and UNMC ('76), I follow with interest events at the university and elsewhere around…

Letter: Be accountable for advice
Letters

Letter: Be accountable for advice

  • Updated

As a retired physician who is married to a physician working in the ICU caring for COVID patients, I would like to make a request to fellow he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News