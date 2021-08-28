Letter: Fischer took good first step

A big thank you to Sen. Deb Fischer, who joined with a bipartisan group of senators to get the infrastructure bill passed Aug. 10. Once this bill is passed in the House, states will get funds to improve and fix roads, bridges and the electrical grid among other things.

Besides fixing long-term problems, it will also put Americans to work. The package also includes more than $150 billion in funding earmarked for a transition to clean energy, more electric vehicles, green jobs and building communities that are resilient and are prepared for extreme weather.

While the infrastructure bill is necessary on many levels, it is not wide-reaching enough to address climate change at the speed we need for a livable planet. A price on carbon is essential to cut greenhouse gas emissions. It can make polluters pay the true cost of fossil fuels and give the money raised back to households.

Fareed Zakaria in a column published Aug. 12 in the Journal Star, supported a carbon tax/price, “... so that everything that emits greenhouse gases becomes more expensive and everything that’s clean becomes more affordable.”