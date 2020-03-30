Letter, 3/31: Fischer, Ricketts helped get them home

We are five Nebraskans who recently returned from a trip to Morocco – not exactly in the way we had anticipated. Near the end of our trip, Morocco suddenly closed its borders to all international travel, in or out. We spent some anxious days scrambling to find some way to get back home, until the U.S. arranged evacuation flights out.

There were a number of media articles about American travelers stranded abroad, particularly in Peru and Morocco, expressing frustration and dissatisfaction with the lack of attention, information or response from the U.S. to the situation. We shared many of those frustrations, as we watched evacuation flights provided by various European Union countries for their citizens.

That said, we are home now and want to provide credit where it’s due. From Morocco, we were in constant touch with staff in both Sen. Deb Fischer’s and Gov. Pete Ricketts' offices. These officials were very proactive in communicating concerns about stranded Nebraskans to the White House and State Department, advocacy that was crucial in prompting action.

Eventually, consular staff in Morocco organized an evacuation effort out of Marrakesh, manned by young staffers who volunteered to conduct the process at the airport. It was masterful – well organized, efficient, smooth and friendly – supporting us through London and back to Chicago.

