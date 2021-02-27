Letter: Fischer on wrong side of vote

For the second time in a presidential term, a rightfully impeached president, one Donald J. Trump, is absolved of his criminal responsibility by the "party over country" Retrumplicans.

For a second time, Sen. Deb Fischer voted "not guilty" and is complicit in this travesty. Absolutely shameful.

The shame and blight of the Republican Party is now etched in the annals of the history of our democratic republic, Fischer is shamefully included. Not a proud moment for Nebraska.

No amount of chest pounding by Republican sycophants will exonerate the criminality of Donald J. Trump. The world saw what happened on Jan. 6.

It would appear that the only path to justice to be served in convicting Donald Trump of his criminality is for a federal district attorney to step up to the plate, file charges, indict by grand jury and bring him to trial in a real court of law. The preponderance of evidence is overwhelming.

The Senate proceedings were a cowardly constitutional travesty of the highest order by a single party, the GOP.

Wake up, Nebraska, and vote the shame out of Nebraska, one Sen. Deb Fischer.

Robert Dean Hegler, Cortland

