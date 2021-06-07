Letter: Fischer ignores bigger issue

In July 2017, fake blood was thrown at the entrance of the Lincoln office of Sen. Deb Fischer. The police were called, and an investigation was started.

Police linked the act to a group called Betsy Riot, which described itself as a small, feminist, pro-gun control, neo-suffragette resistance movement. The group encourages petty vandalism to further their agenda. The blood was fake, and no one was injured.

On Jan. 6, the United States Capitol was stormed by a mob of thousands of people, many carrying Trump banners, trying to disrupt the the joint session of Congress assembled to count the electoral votes and formalize the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States.

Actual blood was spilled in the halls of the Capitol, hundreds of people were injured, many of them security personnel trying to protect the senators and congressmen and lead them to a safe area.

There was $30 million worth of damage. One person was shot and killed, and a large number of Capitol security staff were injured. Many in the mob chanted “Hang Pence” as the vice president was being accompanied out of the Capitol building.