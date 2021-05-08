Letter: Fischer complaints ring hollow

Sen. Deb Fischer's complaint about state senators who voted "present, not voting" is a case of the pot calling the kettle black (" Fischer criticizes senators who didn't vote on property tax issue ," April 24).

When she was a state senator herself, she voted that way a startling number of times, which I witnessed myself as a red coat serving in the Legislature. Maybe she spoke out about this particular case because she is a landowner in western Nebraska, feels personally affected and could benefit from the bill's passage, which won't happen now.