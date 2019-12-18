Letter, 12/19: Fischer commended for BEST decision

One of the biggest obstacles to transitioning away from energy production that contributes to climate change and towards cleaner sources like wind and solar is one of the simplest: The wind doesn’t always blow, and the sun doesn’t always shine.

Key to building a clean, reliable grid is energy storage, the ability to store excess energy production to use later. With robust energy storage, wind and solar power will be cheaper and more reliable.

S. 1602, the Better Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Act would dedicate $60 million per year for five years to research and develop energy storage systems that are implementable at grid-scale.

The bill was first introduced by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in May, 2019. Since then, BEST has gathered the support of 21 senators (14 Democrats, 6 Republicans and 1 independent), as well as representatives of both private and public power investors, environmental groups like Audubon and the Union of Concerned Scientists and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The most recent cosigner of the bill was our very own Sen. Deb Fischer, and we thank her for her bipartisanship in taking this vital step for Nebraska and the environment.

Christian Nielsen, Lincoln

Citizens Climate Lobby

