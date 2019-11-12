{{featured_button_text}}
More than 7,200 first responders -- from emergency medical responders all the way up to paramedics -- are licensed in Nebraska. Most are emergency medical technicians, and most are volunteers.

We vets who can still stand need to fade off stage and join in honoring those who cannot, the heroes who have fallen. But foremost we must honor the families of the maimed and the fallen who have paid the highest price and  suffered the most.  Furthermore, there should be a day to honor teachers, cops and firefighters with the same spotlight we shine on military vets.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

