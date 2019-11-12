We vets who can still stand need to fade off stage and join in honoring those who cannot, the heroes who have fallen. But foremost we must honor the families of the maimed and the fallen who have paid the highest price and suffered the most. Furthermore, there should be a day to honor teachers, cops and firefighters with the same spotlight we shine on military vets.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Tom deShazo, Lincoln