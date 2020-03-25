Letter, 3/26: Firing sends wrong message

It was in a state of utter disbelief that I recently read a Journal Star article concerning the termination of a Lincoln High School teacher ("LPS fires Lincoln High theater director over use of N-word duirng play rehearsal," March 18).
A 10-year veteran teacher was relieved of duty for uttering a word with no intent of malice. Yet the word itself is said to contain malice.
You have free articles remaining.
Knowing this the teacher made the right decision to report himself to the administration for guidance, he was guided to the door. Is this really the kind of example we want to set for our students? Do we really want to dole out such harsh punishment for people taking responsibility for their actions? Is “cancel culture” the culture of the good life?
If there are words that Lincoln Public Schools staff will lose their jobs for speaking aloud, then they deserve to know exactly what those words are. If context is not going to matter then media, books and essays containing those words should also be banned from the schools.
This is the authoritarian path LPS seems to be heading down. I think it’s rubbish. My heart goes out to the teacher and his family. I hope lessons will be learned all around.
Adam Dunn, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!