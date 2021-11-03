Letter: Firing Frost only does harm

Firing Husker football Head Coach Scott Frost risks a catastrophic mistake on several counts.

Nebraska’s poor win-loss record may be more a reflection on the university itself as they tarnished Nebraska’s football brand. Think about it. For 15 long years, the Nebraska football brand suffered through multiple poor coaching hires. None of that is on Frost.

In recruits' eyes now, we’re trying to reinvent a brand like Sears while competing against Amazon. We don’t realize the enormity of this task in an ever more competitive sport.

OK, then, who better than Frost to build a modern program? Whose resume would look better than Frost’s did pre-hire? Who would receive Osborne’s support? Who best represents the totality of Nebraska qualities?

Nebraska would end up further cementing its national reputation as a never-ending unstable football program, a self-perpetuating revolving door of coaches.

I’m cussin' those “dadgum” Huskers as as much as anyone, but Nebraska’s greater problem is most likely our own unrealistic expectations.

Deryl Travis Jr., Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1