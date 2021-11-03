 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Firing Frost only does harm
0 Comments

Letter: Firing Frost only does harm

  • 0
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks to an official in the second quarter during a game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Firing Husker football Head Coach Scott Frost risks a catastrophic mistake on several counts.

Nebraska’s poor win-loss record may be more a reflection on the university itself as they tarnished Nebraska’s football brand. Think about it. For 15 long years, the Nebraska football brand suffered through multiple poor coaching hires. None of that is on Frost.

In recruits' eyes now, we’re trying to reinvent a brand like Sears while competing against Amazon. We don’t realize the enormity of this task in an ever more competitive sport.

OK, then, who better than Frost to build a modern program? Whose resume would look better than Frost’s did pre-hire? Who would receive Osborne’s support? Who best represents the totality of Nebraska qualities?

Nebraska would end up further cementing its national reputation as a never-ending unstable football program, a self-perpetuating revolving door of coaches.

I’m cussin' those “dadgum” Huskers as as much as anyone, but Nebraska’s greater problem is most likely our own unrealistic expectations.

Deryl Travis Jr., Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not the only campus hotel
Letters

Letter: Not the only campus hotel

  • Updated

Developers of the Scarlet Hotel on the Innovation Campus may want to tout it as the only hotel on a university campus (Photo, Page B1, Journal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News