Letter: Fireworks show a disappointment

Disappointment. That is the only word that can be used.
The fireworks display at Oak Lake by the city was amateurish to put it mildly.
I was very saddened that, after the year that our country went through, the fireworks display was so lame.
Until the finale, the fireworks were just an amateur effort at a professional show. For whatever reason, the show started late, but that didn't matter. What did matter was the poor quality of the fireworks. Hopefully the city gets some sort of refund from the company that put on this second-rate show.
John Bruner, Lincoln