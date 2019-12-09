Letter, 12/10: Finish roads before tearing up new

The mayor and the city of Lincoln need to rethink tearing another road apart when the roads that are torn apart are still torn apart. It has been two years, and Pine Lake Road, which was supposed to be open again Nov. 30, is still not open. Yankee Hill Road needs complete resurfacing along with 56th Street.
The roads that were torn out by the flooding and bridges across the state need to be fixed. It seems like we are real good at tearing things up, but cannot figure out how to fix them in a timely manner.
Marlene King, Lincoln